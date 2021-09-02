announces a new recruit in the Big Heads and not just any!

Since 2014, Laurent Ruquier has been at the head of the Grosses Têtes on RTL. It seems that Philippe Bouvard is still not getting over it! In any case, Laurent Ruquier tries at best to diversify his team with varied profiles. For example, he recruited Paul El Kharrat, champion of the 12 strokes of noon to rejuvenate his band. And for this new season, he calls on the oldest voice in Europe 1!

Laurent Ruquier, a talent radar!

This is the winning formula for bringing together as many listeners as possible. So there is something for everyone. And Laurent Ruquier has a knack for recruiting talent. After Steevy du Loft, he called on Paul for Big Heads. Last February, the host received the real estate agent Stéphane Plaza. And the gifted young Paul El Kharrat put a crazy atmosphere in the premises of the radio!

Accompanied by his usual band of columnists, Laurent Ruquier received Stéphane Plaza live on Saturday February 13. Thus, the actress Michèle Bernier, the comedian Chantal Ladesou and Bernard Mabille thought to make the evening guest laugh and perhaps cringe. They did not expect Paul to Twelve blows of noon steals the show!

After the young Paul of the Douze coups de Midi, he recruits the oldest voice in Europe 1!

It all started well though. The mainstays of the show had started throwing a few valves in the company of the new faces of the show. These include actress Melha Bedia. Within the editorial staff ofObjeko, we are completely fan of the latter!

And now we have to count on Paul, the former crack of the Twelve blows of noon on TF1. The darling of Jean-Luc Reichmann had risen to the grand master of the game. He had even won a nice jackpot. He had indeed won the beautiful sum of 691,522 euros! Then, Laurent Ruquier offered him to join his team within the Grosses Têtes.





During the show, sharp questions of history and schoolboy jokes were linked. Laurent Ruquier also welcomed Hélène Ségara and Roberto Alagna. The two singers took the opportunity to present their respective new albums. Obviously, Laurent Ruquier deviates the conversation on Search apartment or house !

“But, the question is asked to me! “

Then came the turn of the famous real estate agent Stéphane Plaza. The star host of M6 came to promote his comic. Obviously, Laurent Ruquier also wanted to ask him questions about his show, Search apartment or house. The presenter of Big heads in particular wanted to know if, among the members of the team present that evening, the agent had helped one of them to buy a property. When suddenly Paul des Twelve blow of noon spoke in his place!

“I remember it was you who said to me ‘Would you like to buy me an apartment? ‘ “ thus released Paul of the Twelve blow of the Midi. “But, it is to me that the question is asked! ”Then retorted Stéphane Plaza. “How much did you earn Paul? “ asked Laurent Ruquier, speaking of the issue of Twelve strokes of noon. “691,000 euros! “ Stéphane Plaza answered for him.

Almost 50 years in the service of the same radio!

“Where is all this? We don’t even know where it is! “ then had fun Stéphane Plaza, in a good-natured spirit. We still understood that the real estate agent would have liked Paul des Douze Coups de Midi to invest in one of his apartments!

From now on, the young Paul, aged 21, will have to deal with a colleague 50 years older than him. This is Julie Leclerc. The latter worked for 49 years for Europe 1. She will therefore not have been able to celebrate her 50 years within the same company. But she has just been made redundant by the Lagardère group media.

It is therefore making its comeback on RTL since Monday, August 30. Pierre Palmade, Isabelle Mergault, Olivier de Kersauson, Vincent Dedienne and Marcela Lacub will also be in the game.



