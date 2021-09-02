Another accuser denounces the system and protections of Gabriel Matzneff

After Vanessa Springora, author of Consent, the former journalist Francesca Gee self-publishes on September 28 her testimony on her relationship with the writer when she was 15 years old.

A woman who accuses the writer Gabriel Matzneff, then 37, of having raped her at 15, will self-publish her testimony, she announced Thursday. To be released on September 28, the book is titled The Deadliest Weapon, we read on a website where the author puts the book for sale, and lets read the first eleven pages for free.

She calls it “Half personal testimony, half journalistic investigation, in order to paint a portrait of an astonishing character whose actions have been protected, over the course of half a century, by some of the most powerful men”.

The existence of this story had been known since Francesca Gee revealed her story to the New York Times in March 2020, more than two months after Vanessa Springora’s one appeared, The consent (ed. Grasset). Former journalist who lives in France, Francesca Gee, now 63 years old, said that in 2004, almost 30 years after the events, her manuscript had been refused by all the publishers contacted, some of whom openly admitted to fear the influence of Gabriel Matzneff.





In an interview with the magazine She, Francesca Gee explains that she no longer fears the reaction of Mr. Matzneff and his supporters to the publication of the story. “I don’t know how it will be received, but that doesn’t scare me. It is possible that I am attacked, it is not very serious. I don’t want to censor myself anymore ”, she says. Before admitting that his entire existence was ransacked by this affair.

The consent recounted in detail how Vanessa Springora, in the 1980s, was drawn into a relationship at age 14 with a man who was nearly 50, and how everyone around had turned a blind eye. According to Francesca Gee, the two stories are very similar. “They were the words of love, the appearance of love, but it was anything but love. I said I loved him, but there was no trust, no respect ”, she tells the magazine.

Gabriel Matzneff, 85, lives in retirement in Italy, and claims to be the victim of a revenge from Vanessa Springora and Francesca Gee after painful separations.

