Apple forced to new concessions on its App Store

In the Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 21, 2015. MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS

Apple is still letting go. Faced with a lasting sling targeting the terms of use of the App Store, its application store, the iPhone maker announced on Wednesday 1er September, that it would now allow certain applications like Spotify, Netflix or Deezer to include a link to their site. This would allow users to subscribe or manage their subscription, without going through Apple’s payment system and, therefore, without paying the 15% to 30% commission due to the American group.

Read also Google and Apple targeted by law in South Korea that ends monopoly on app payments

This license is reserved for applications considered to be “Readers” cultural and media content: music, series and films, newspapers and magazines, books … But it touches a sensitive point, long claimed by leaders in the sector, such as Spotify or Netflix, who have become active members of the revolt against the App Store. Both had even stopped offering the possibility of subscribing in their application, to avoid paying Apple’s commission, which was considered exorbitant (for subscriptions, it is 30% the first year, then 15% from the second). Apple has always justified its system as a means of securing and funding its App Store, where applications are reviewed and validated manually.





Apple’s pullback comes less than a week after other compromises: On August 26, Tim Cook’s company allowed developers to target their users via email, to notify them of the option to buy direct. subscriptions or other online goods. For “small” applications (less than $ 1 million – 844,000 euros – annual turnover), the American group has announced a support fund of $ 100 million. These App Store SMEs had already obtained, at the end of 2020, a reduction in their commission to 15%, in the name of the difficulties encountered during the Covid-19 pandemic. Apple has extended this exception to the next three years. In parallel, the manufacturer of the iPhone continued to castigate the “very big” publishers: Spotify, Netflix or Epic, the creator of the game. Fortnite, are presented as heavyweights just seeking to benefit from the App Store without paying anything.

On the defensive

There are two ways of looking at the adjustments made by Apple: first, they are a way to divide the camp of opponents and, also, an attempt to coax the authorities or shut down the various legal proceedings targeting the App Store. . Thus, the change granted to “reader” applications was triggered by an investigation by the Japanese competition authority, which agreed to close it. The concession on emails and “small” applications is a proposal for an amicable settlement to avoid a lawsuit, after a complaint from American developers.

You have 32.24% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.