Apple M1’s thrifty cores are 2 to 5 times slower in real conditions

The Apple M1 which equips all Apple Silicon Macs released so far as well as the latest iPad Pro is equipped with a CPU with eight cores, four fast and four thrifty. These are less powerful, but they also consume significantly less and they are used to extend the autonomy of devices for secondary tasks, those that require less power and those that run in the background.

The four thrifty cores of the Apple M1 (Apple image).

This asymmetric design is well known in the mobile world, since Apple has been using it in all its chips for iPhone and iPad since 2016. Their arrival in macOS offers a new opportunity: we can analyze what is happening at the level of the CPU, how each type of core is used and also the relative power of the two types. Several theoretical tests were thus carried out, but the developer Howard Oakley found a method to carry out a test in real conditions.

This developer again exploited the method of Quality of Service (QoS) to force macOS to run code on the powerful cores, named Firestorm, and then on the thrifty cores, named Icestorm. This quality of service is a way of indicating to the system the priority of a task and it is this which explains why the Apple M1 Macs seem so fluid, as we detailed in a previous article:

Using this technique, he measured the time required for each quartet of hearts to perform four basic tasks. This is every time a calculation performed on floating point numbers, a basic task that is often used to measure the performance of a processor. Four different methods were used for this calculation, from the lowest level (assembly code) to the highest, with Swift code such as one would see in a macOS app. The performance was measured each time on a Mac with a basic macOS installation, without touching the system and without adding additional kernel extensions, which was the case for the more theoretical tests conducted so far.

The results obtained by the developer show that thrifty cores are indeed slower, but that the difference can be limited with well-optimized code. With the Apple simd method, a low-level solution provided by the manufacturer, the four thrifters are only twice as slow as the fast ones, a good performance when you consider that they only require a quarter of the energy of the cores. fast.

Graphic MacGeneration.

The gap widens the further we move away from low-level languages. With basic Swift, thrifty cores are three times slower, but by adding more complex code, often essential in apps, they are five and a half times slower. In use, the fast cores always keep the edge and that makes sense, but even with tasks five times slower when performed on the thrifty cores, the Apple M1’s asymmetry is still useful.

Computers spend a lot of time doing things that are not urgent and may require more time to complete without a problem. For macOS, this is particularly the case with Spotlight indexing or even the analysis of the photo library, to give two examples. These tests prove that in some cases, a developer can also optimize his code to limit the gap and make maximum use of the thrifty cores for his app.