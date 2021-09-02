Apple makes new concessions on its App Store

Two concessions in less than a week: faced with the grumbling of developers, Apple is opening its App Store a little more by allowing “reading” applications to refer to a website where the user can make a payment.

While many developers are calling for an outright opening of the Apple App Store, the Cupertino company, which faces various complaints of anti-competitive practices, seems to favor a gradual review of its application ecosystem. The firm announced, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, a second change in less than a week concerning its platform, allowing developers of “reading” applications – such as Netflix, Spotify, Kindle, Hulu, or any other application that requires a paid subscription prior to its use – to offer from 2022 a link leading to their website and therefore to subscribe to a paid subscription.

Until now, Apple, which takes a commission of 15% or 30% on each transaction made within its App Store, prohibited any possibility of leading the user outside its ecosystem to make a payment. A choice that for example led Netflix, whose application is not accessible without a paid subscription, to include the following mention on its mobile platform on iOS: “You can’t sign up for Netflix from the app. We know, it’s not ideal. Once you’re a member, you’ll be able to watch the programs in the app.”. And without being able to provide more information on the subscription procedure.

A turning point for applications without payments in-app

The concession announced Wednesday, which allowed Apple to complete legal proceedings launched in October 2016 by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC), the Japanese competition authority, will concern all developers of this type of application. If the decision indeed marks a turning point in Apple’s strategy vis-à-vis its ecosystem of applications, it should be noted that it concerns applications that in any case do not bring income to Apple with regard to payments in-app.





The firm also indicated in a press release that it would “update its guidelines and review process to ensure that users of reading applications continue to have a secure experience on the App Store”. She also clearly pointed out that reading apps “do not offer the purchase of in-app digital goods and services”.

For its part, the JFTC noted that it will complete its investigation into alleged violations of its anti-competitive laws when it obtains confirmation that the measures announced by Apple have been taken.

Various ongoing legal battles

At the end of August 2021, Apple had already offered to allow application developers to inform their customers about purchasing options external to the App Store, via e-mail for example. A process hitherto prohibited on the platform. It was for Apple to put forward a measure that would close a legal battle launched almost two years ago in the United States, which opposes a coalition of “small” developers accusing it of abuse. dominant position on the App Store.

Also in the United States, the company headed by Tim Cook is also facing a complaint from Epic Games, which seeks to force Apple to open its mobile ecosystem, used by more than 30 million developers.

In Europe, Apple is also the subject of an investigation by the European Commission for other alleged anti-competitive practices.

The discontent is also building in India, where the tech giant could also face similar legal proceedings, according to Reuters.

For its part, Apple has long defended the economic model of its application download platform by highlighting various security problems and technical constraints that would result from its opening.