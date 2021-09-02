Apple Watch Series 8 would be full of new health features

The Apple Watch scheduled for next year is expected to add many health measures. In any case, this is Apple’s wish for this Apple Watch Series 8.

By the end of the year, Apple is expected to present its next connected watch, the Apple Watch Series 7. If it should benefit from a completely new design, it would be, according to the latest rumors to date, of the main novelty of the manufacturer’s smartwatch. Indeed, on the side of health measures or functionalities, this 7th iteration of the Apple Watch would be satisfied with what the Apple Watch Series 6 already offered.

Nevertheless, Apple would focus its efforts on health data on the model expected next year, which should logically be called the Apple Watch Series 8. According to information from the Wall Street Journal, “For next year, Apple wants its connected watch to be able to detect sleep apnea, provide medical advice in case of low oxygen in the blood or maybe one day, detect diabetes”.





The New York business daily also cites other functions such as measuring blood sugar levels, body temperature or blood pressure. These are features that Apple Watch does not yet offer, although the measurement of oxygen in the blood (SpO2) can be performed, but without adequate medical advice.

Apple has fallen behind in health measures

It must be said that, if the Apple Watch has long been the leader in terms of health measures for connected watches, competing models are now able to offer other measures. This is the case of the Huawei Watch 3 which measures skin temperature to detect cases of fever, of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 capable of measuring the rate of fat mass in the body, blood pressure and recording snoring or of the Withings ScanWatch which can detect sleep apnea.

For its part, the Apple Watch is now confined to the heart rate, the measurement of SpO2 or the electrocardiogram to detect cardiac fibrillation. The ECG has also been integrated on the Apple Watch Series 4, presented three years ago now, in September 2018.

For Apple, one of the main challenges in offering these new health features is actually battery life. Some of these measurements would be done at night, such as detailed sleep analysis. However, the low autonomy offered on the current Apple Watch, which does not exceed two days, requires most users to charge their watch.

We should know more about these new functions in the course of next year, the months leading up to the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8. Until then, Apple should focus on the Apple Watch Series 7 whose launch could take place at the same time as the iPhone 13, unless it is postponed for a few weeks as some indiscretions suggest.