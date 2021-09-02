AptX Lossless wants to offer CD quality on Bluetooth headsets

Qualcomm presented its new codec, aptX Lossless. This is supposed to allow you to enjoy CD quality, including on headphones or Bluetooth headphones.

When we talk about headphones, earphones or Bluetooth speakers, one remark keeps coming up: this wireless connection is not the most suitable for listening to titles in CD quality. It must be said that the default audio profile, A2DP, only benefits from the SBC codec, a destructive audio codec that limits data transmission to 328 kbps. This is sufficient for the majority of tracks encoded in MP3, but it is much less for files in CD quality at 1.4 Mbps.

To remedy this concern, several companies and consortia have been working for years to develop more efficient Bluetooth audio codecs. We can of course cite the AAC, widely promoted by Apple, the LDAC, pushed in particular by Sony, but also and above all the various aptX codecs from Qualcomm. The American chipmaker has indeed launched several versions of its codec with aptX, aptX HD, aptX Low Latency or aptX Adaptive. Qualcomm now wants to go even further with a new Bluetooth audio codec perfectly suited to listening to tracks in CD quality, the aptX Lossless.

The idea of ​​this new codec is to provide CD quality via Bluetooth, at 16 bits and 44.1 kHz. This codec will be compatible with aptX Adaptive and will therefore only be used for titles encoded in a higher definition than MP3. It will thus allow a throughput of 1 Mbps, beyond the 990 kbps offered by the LDAC. In addition, Qualcomm indicates that the codec will be fully compatible with all music streaming platforms in lossless quality, whether Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Qobuz or Tidal.





If Qualcomm specifies that the aptX Lossless will adapt according to the environment and the stability of the connection, the firm nevertheless specifies that in “The majority of cases”, it will be able to offer CD quality sound. For latency, the firm also specifies that it is “very competitive», Without however giving an absolute value.

An aptX Lossless codec available only under license

Still, while this news is particularly good for music lovers and audiophiles, it does come with a few restraints. Indeed, unlike aptX HD or aptX, Qualcomm does not intend to deliver aptX Lossless directly within the open source Android project. It will indeed be a codec offered under license to manufacturers who adhere to the Snapragon Sound label from Qualcomm. So not only will not all headsets and earphones be compatible, but not all smartphones. Qualcomm does not, however, rule out integrating aptX Lossless directly into Android.

However, this has a slight advantage on the consumer side. Indeed, Qualcomm will validate each of the devices integrating the aptX Lossless codec, including headsets and headphones. One way for the company to ensure that these peripherals will indeed be able to offer CD quality sound and that they will not be constrained by hardware limitations. It’s all well and good to receive a high quality stream, but if the listener can’t hear the difference due to low quality transducers, it wouldn’t do much good.

The first products compatible with aptX Lossless are expected in the course of next year. Qualcomm did not provide the name of its partner manufacturers on this project, but recalled that it was already working on Snapdragon Sound with several players such as Asus, Audio Technica, Motorola, Master & Dynamic or Xiaomi.