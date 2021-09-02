ASSE, PSG – Mercato: Ramirez is already overshadowing Haaland and Mbappé

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

ASSE surprised everyone on Tuesday evening by finalizing the arrival on the gong of Ignazio Ramirez. Without knowing why and while he had so far not validated any loan without a purchase option, Claude Puel gave his approval to the arrival of this obscure scorer of the Uruguayan championship, author of 11 goals on the last 10 games.

If ASSE supporters are already impatient to see the Uruguayan goleador at work in Ligue 1, his statistics already seem to prove them right. As can be seen below, Ramirez can show a very promising record in the U24 category.

Globally, only four players in this age group scored more than Ramirez last year. And not the least since it is simply Erling Haaland (Dortmund, 53), Kylian Mbappé (PSG, 48), Patson Daka (Leicester, 38) and Arthur Cabral (Basel, 35). The neo Stéphanois totaled 33 achievements with Liverpool Montevideo.