Asus updates its ZenBook with 14X OLED, 14 Flip OLED and Pro 15 OLED

3

Asus has not only renewed its range of VivoBook Pro for content creators, the Taiwanese manufacturer has also updated its ZenBooks by equipping them with Oled panels and the most efficient mobile processors.

On the sidelines of its online event, Asus takes the opportunity to introduce no less than 5 new ZenBook OLED references. There is something for everyone: convertible or not, AMD or Intel, and even with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. As a reminder, the ZenBooks are Asus ultraportables with a neat finish and all-aluminum chassis. Asus therefore offers 4 Zenbook references with an OLED panel in 16:10 format and equipped with a definition of 4K.

Finish already seen for this Zenbook 14X OLED. © Asus

Two versions of the Zenbook 14X OLED with hinges allowing a 180 ° opening. The first is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5000H processor for the UM5401 and the second with an 11th generation Intel Intel Core processor for the UX5401. The other two versions are therefore convertible: the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED. Once again, the distinction is made on the processor: the UN5401 is the AMD version while the UP5101 is in Intel.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED screen rotation. © Asus

The chassis of these ZenBooks have undergone a slight facelift, but retain this circular finish on the shell. The manufacturer was rather stingy in detail since we do not know the exact configurations.

According to the photos provided by the manufacturer, the connection consists of two USB-C ports for the AMD versions and two ThunderBolt 4 ports for the Intel versions, an HDMI port probably 2.1, a USB3.0 port and a microSD port. Note that one of the two USB-C or TB4 ports is used for charging the device. The ScreenPad (screen in the touchpad) or the NumPad (numeric keypad in the touchpad) is always available depending on the configurations.

The NumPad can come in handy. © Asus

Asus announces availability of these 4 models during the fourth quarter of this year from 1399 € for the ZenBook 14X OLED and 1499 € for the Flip version both in AMD, it takes an additional 100 € for versions equipped with a Intel processor.

The fifth ultraportable announced by Asus is the ZenBook Pro 15 OLED (UM535), the chassis is still brushed aluminum with a circular finish on the shell. On the other hand, the configuration is particularly muscular, the processor is an AMD Ryzen 5000-H accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB Nvme SSD. The graphics are provided by a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti from Nvidia. A reseller has also let slip a product sheet evoking the model of the processor, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX for the UM535QE version.

Despite the apparent thinness of its chassis, Asus has managed to accommodate an AMD Ryzen 9. © Asus