At least 15 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines discarded since March in the United States, reports NBC

At least 15 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been thrown away in the United States since 1er March, according to the American media NBC News Wednesday 1er September, which is based on figures from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the country’s main federal public health agency.

This number of wasted doses has been reported to the CDC by states in the United States or pharmacies that administer the vaccines. It is probably underestimated, as several states or federal agencies are missing from this data.

Two national drugstore chains, Walgreens and CVS, reported over two million wasted doses each, and Walmart and Rite Aid, over one million.

The reasons for throwing away doses can be various: expiry date passed, dilution error, refrigeration problems, cracked vials … In addition, a vaccine vial containing several doses, once opened, the other doses must then be used in the next few hours – and are therefore sometimes discarded for lack of finding a taker.

While some vendors have reported several thousand doses thrown away at once, the most common reports were of only four wasted doses at a time, according to NBC.

A parallel dose race

According to previous data provided by health authorities, between the start of the US vaccination campaign in December 2020 and March, only about 200,000 doses had been wasted.





Of the 15 million thrown away, most were thrown away during the summer months (June to August), NBC notes. This figure represents a small fraction of the total number of doses distributed in the country since December (nearly 444 million), as well as the number of doses actually administered (371 million). Cited by NBC News, CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund comments that the share of wasted vaccines “Remains extremely weak”.

But anti-Covid vaccination remains very unequal in the world, and the race for doses is a reality, many countries have so far only been able to vaccinate a small part of their population, especially in Africa.

“It’s a question of equity”York University public health professor Tim Doran told NBC. “You have very rich countries, with access to the vaccine, which simply throw away doses. “

The United States announced in early August that it had sent foreign countries 110 million doses of vaccine, and began distributing in late August part of the donation of 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine promised to poor countries.