    Audiences Before 8 pm: Almost perfect equality between “Tomorrow belongs to us” on TF1 and Nagui on France 2 – “C à vous” goes back above one million on France 5

    Last night TF1 offered a new episode of “Tomorrow belongs to us” while Nagui presented his game “Don’t forget the words” on France 2. On France 3, viewers could find the “19/20” and, on M6, Cyril Lignac was in charge of “Tous en cuisine”.

    France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.


    Tomorrow belongs to us
    18.1% market share

    3,078,000 viewers


    Do not forget the lyrics
    17.8% market share


    3,047,000 viewers


    The 19/20
    14.1% market share

    2,553,000 viewers


    C to you
    6.3% market share

    1,020,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 1
    4.5% market share

    837,000 viewers


    TPMP – part 1
    1.3% market share

    775,000 viewers


    The battle of the couples
    0.9% market share

    148,000 viewers

