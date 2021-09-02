Audiences Before 8 pm: Almost perfect equality between “Tomorrow belongs to us” on TF1 and Nagui on France 2 – “C à vous” goes back above one million on France 5

Last night TF1 offered a new episode of “Tomorrow belongs to us” while Nagui presented his game “Don’t forget the words” on France 2. On France 3, viewers could find the “19/20” and, on M6, Cyril Lignac was in charge of “Tous en cuisine”.

France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.