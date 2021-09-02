More

    Audiences: Large leader football on M6 ahead of “Good Doctor” down, small score for Féraud on F3

    Entertainment


    Wednesday evening, football allowed M6 to take the lead in prime time hearings. The return of the French football team, with the France / Bosnia-Herzegovina match, thrilled 5.92 million supporters as well as 25.5% of the public and 24.0% of women responsible for purchases aged under fifty years (FRDA-50) according to Médiamétrie. Outside Euro 2020, the previous meeting of the Blues broadcast on the channel on March 31, still facing the Bosnia-Herzegovina, had been watched by 5.40 million football fans (21.3% of 4+ and 21.0% of FRDA-50).

    Read also

    Audiences access 8 p.m .: Bouleau is well ahead of Lapix,

    Hearings

    Audiences access 8 pm: Bouleau is well ahead of Lapix, “Quotidien” goes back up, …

    Audiences access 7 p.m.: & quot; DNA & quot; leader, & quot; C yours & quot; leaps to the million, & quot; Daily & quot; and

    Hearings

    Audiences access 7pm: “DNA” leader, “C to you” jumped to the million, “Daily” and …

    & quot; Koh-Lanta La Légende & quot; : TF1's game beats a historic replay record for its launch

    Hearings


    “Koh-Lanta La Légende”: The TF1 game beats a historic record in replay for its …

    “Good Doctor” solid on the commercial target

    The continuation of season 4 of “Good Doctor” won second place on TF1. The two episodes of the series interpreted by Freddie Highmore were followed until 11 p.m. on average by 3.25 million followers and 14.6% of the public. On the FRDA-50, the market share is 27.0%. A week ago, the launch of this new season had brought together 3.90 million viewers (19.2% of the public and 33.0% of the FRDA-50).

    France 2 is behind with the continuation of its reruns devoted to the detective series “Astrid and Raphaëlle”. The first two episodes of the evening – out of the five broadcast in a row – in which Sara Mortensen and Lola Dewaere evolve were followed by an average of 2.96 million French people, for an audience share of 14.3% ( 7.4% on FRDA-50). Last Wednesday, the series had brought together 3.53 million followers (17.5% of 4+ and 9.0% of FRDA-50).

    Another channel, another rebroadcast: on France 3, the game “The treasure map” with a Cyril Féraud present in French Polynesia made 1.39 million travel lovers escape, which represents a market share of 7 , 1% (2.4% on FRDA-50). Last week, the game produced by 99% media had gathered 1.70 million individuals (9.2% of the public and 5.0% of the FRDA-50).

    “Cleaners” back on TFX

    In the rest of the prime time offer this Wednesday, on Arte, the film “Les destines sentimentales”, with Emmanuelle Béart and Charles Berling, was followed by 901,000 moviegoers, for a market share of 4.9%. On TFX, the unpublished return of the show “Cleaners”, produced by Adventure Line Productions, gave 341,000 fans of storage a cold sweat (1.5% of 4+ and 3.8% of FRDA-50).


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCD Projekt does not guarantee that next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will be released this year – News
    Next articleVIDEO – Storm Ida: images of New York, affected by impressive floods

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC