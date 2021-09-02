Audrey Fleurot annoyed by Nagui’s question (VIDEO)

Guest of The original band on France Inter, this Thursday, September 2, 2021, Audrey Fleurot was obviously very disappointed that Nagui asked her about a subject… that she had already touched on too much for her liking.
Audrey Fleurot obviously doesn’t like to repeat herself too much! This Tuesday, September 2, 2021, the famous actress was the guest of The original band on France Inter. She came to present her new series Lies, whose broadcast begins this evening on TF1. After the triumph of fiction HPI a few months ago, the 44-year-old actress will this time give the answer to Arnaud Ducret, in a completely different register. And if, throughout the interview, she sympathetically answered all the host’s questions about this new role or the other highlights of his career, there is one question that she particularly did not like.
“It tires me myself“
While Audrey Fleurot spoke of her parents’ unwavering support when she dreamed of becoming an actress, although they were not from the middle, Nagui asked her what made her want to act. A seemingly innocuous question, but to which the film and television star no longer wants to answer: “Are you, really, going to make me re-tell this story that I really told 250,000 times?“, she dropped almost despite herself. The co-host Leila-Kaddour Boudadi tried to save the situation by reassuring her with humor:”No, not the Comédie Française… Tell it differently!“But the actress had a hard time resigning herself to explaining again, this anecdote from her childhood:”Oh my, but that tires me out myself. My daddy is very happy but hey… The point is that it’s the truth, but hey I told it so much“, she stammered to justify this hesitation.
The famous revelation!
“Okay, I’ll make it short“, finally agreed to launch Audrey Fleurot, thus revealing to those who would not have had yet the chance to hear this story:”My dad was on call at the Comédie Française, when there were firefighters in theaters at the time. There was one night my mom said text: ‘But take the kid‘. And so, he took me and I had a revelation“, she finally admitted.