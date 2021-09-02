Audrey Fleurot finally cut to the editing of a famous film by Woody Allen, the actress is enraged!

Actress on the small as on the big screen, and for all kinds of films or series, Audrey Fleurot is now a known and recognized professional in the world of cinema. A recognition which does not however prevent this one from having sometimes to face difficult moments and disappointment.

Revealed to the general public thanks to her role in the internationally successful film, Intouchables, Audrey Fleurot then had some bad experiences before landing the main role in the HPI series or the film Lies. Asked by Konbini, the pretty redhead remembered her participation in the filming of Midnight in Paris, the famous feature film by Woody Allen presented at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. God in the matter, the New York director n it’s not always easy with its actors. And that, Audrey Fleurot can confirm.





While she was to play an important role, and in English, “It was a night shoot and I was shooting during the day at the same time. It was really trying, we shot seven days in a row and we were given the scenes in makeup, it was in English, we had to learn the lyrics, it was still quite exhausting. One evening, there is the assistant who comes to see you to tell you ‘Woody Allen, is too tired, so we are not going to do the scene’, and you really taught yourself for hours your monologue “, overnight, the latter finally decided to cut it during the editing … A moment of discomfort and disappointment in the middle of the Cannes Film Festival, “Obviously when we found ourselves at the screening to see that we were cut off, we had the balls because it was really tiring”.

Fortunately, today Audrey Fleurot has nothing more to prove to anyone and has long since made a name for herself in the world of cinema. A beautiful revenge!

