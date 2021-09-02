Back to school 2021: Jean-Michel Blanquer booed during his visit to a Marseille school

“It makes me feel good to be back in school after a weird year but we’ll still be wearing the mask, so nothing really changes“. The girl will soon find out which class she will be in. “I hope to be with my friends. But if not, it does not matter, I will make others!“. Laurena enters second, a new step. “I’m a little apprehensive but I can’t wait. I will also take this year to think about the specialties that I will take and towards which studies I wish to direct myself.»As for the schedule? “It will be the surprise!“

Jean-Baptiste, 15 years old. Enter in second. Cigarette in his mouth, jacket on his back, the young man is not the least bit distressed. “No stress, I’m at ease. It’s back to school and I’m in a good high school, I’m happy.»Jean-Baptiste arrives in high school with 14 general average. He is confident. “I don’t know if I’ll be with my friends, but at worst, it’s okay: I will be able to work more and concentrate better.»About the schedule, we feel a little tension. “I don’t know what he looks like yet, but I have mentally prepared myself for the overtime that we will have.“

Lycée Buffon, 15th arrondissement of Paris.