Back to school: Jean-Michel Blanquer booed in front of a school in Marseille

Back to school was not easy for the Minister of National Education. This Tuesday morning, Jean-Michel Blanquer went to a school in the 13th arrondissement of Marseille. But the welcome was not really warm: some of the people present around the establishment booed and hissed at the minister.

The tenant of the rue de Grenelle arrived a few minutes before Emmanuel Macron at the Bouge school, where the two men then visited a CM2 class, in particular to take stock of the health protocol for this new school year. The Head of State has been traveling in Marseille since Wednesday, mainly about insecurity issues facing the city. He too was booed on his arrival.



Bac reform and lack of anticipation

Since taking up his post at the Ministry of Education in May 2017, Jean-Michel Blanquer has experienced several controversies, in particular on high school reform and the baccalaureate, which did not really convince the teachers in its implementation.