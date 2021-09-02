Bastien Payet (Les 12 Coups de midi), this friend present the evening of the murder explains what really happened

The testimony of a friend of Bastien

The facts took place on March 8, 2019. The young man known to fans of TF1 for his participation in the 12 blows of noon went with his partner Aurélie to a bar called Delirium. The couple found two friends there, Anne and Guillaume. They spend the whole evening there, until the bar closes. At around 2 a.m., they decide to continue the evening in a nightclub. They then leave in the direction of Curt’N, an establishment which is located ten minutes walk from the bar where the group was.

The drama took place a few minutes later, around 2:30 a.m., when the group was taking rue Jeanne-d’Arc. “Aurélie and Anne walk in front. They are at the end of the street, almost on Boulevard Leclerc, when they come across three young people, in their twenties, obviously very alcoholic” (comments collected by Le Nouveau Détective, specializing in various facts).

Bastien dies defending his loved ones

These three young men decide to challenge young women in an uninviting way: they show off their sexes. Aurélie and Anne decide to continue their journey without paying attention to these strangers, but they insist. This is why Bastien intervenes then. He addresses the three young men as follows: “Leave them alone … You have nothing else to do?“.

But according to his friend, he would not even have time to finish his sentence that the three men throw themselves on him to kick him with blows. On the ground, he would have received a “deluge of blows“. Guillaume, present on the scene, tried to intervene, without success. “They were going after him. They were typing to type”Remembers the young man. Finally, two of the three attackers leave Bastien on the ground, before the third finishes the young man “with great kicks in the head“.





What risk Bastien’s attackers?

The investigation around this case ended a few weeks ago. The constitution of the facts has been established. “We are now awaiting the decision of the public prosecutor who can either request the dismissal of the infernal trio before the assizes for ‘murder‘- crime punishable by thirty years imprisonment – or retain another qualification, for example’fatal blows resulting in death without intention of giving it‘, fifteen years minimum”Explains Nouveau Detective.

As of August 2020, two of the three individuals had been released and placed under judicial supervision. They were forbidden to come into contact with each other. They obviously could not leave the area. Bastien’s family hope that the trial can be held in 2022 so that justice is done and the three individuals are tried for this terrible crime.

Jean-Luc Reichmann’s reaction to Bastien’s death

Jean-Luc Reichmann is close to the candidates of the 12 blows of noon. He has shown it several times. He becomes attached to them and sometimes creates real strong bonds. At the time of the Christian Quesada affair, he was devastated, he who considered the former champion as a friend. Very logically, he reacted when he learned of Bastien’s disappearance. At the time, he spoke on Twitter.

“Our family is in mourning. Very bad news. Bastien de Reims, on the 12 blows of noon plateau, gave us a moment of extraordinary emotion. One of those suspended moments that cannot be forgotten in life. At 23, Bastien represented the joy of living“. His message was accompanied by an excerpt from the show during which Bastien had shown his writing skills with a touching and nostalgic slam about his father.

The opportunity for fans of the show to send their condolences to the family and loved ones of Bastien, who leaves a big void behind him.

🖤 ​​Our family is in mourning 🖤

Very bad news.

Bastien de Reims on the 12 Coups de Midi plateau, gave us a moment of extraordinary emotion. One of those suspended moments that cannot be forgotten in life. At 23 Bastien represented the joy of living 🖤 pic.twitter.com/d0XZTMKnMw – Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) March 12, 2019



