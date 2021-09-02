Benzema lets loose on Deschamps

Karim Benzema stepped up to defend Didier Deschamps, who suffered some criticism after Euro 2020 missed by the Blues.

A few months ago, they were cold. But now everything is fine between Karim Benzema and Didier Deschamps. The reconciliation took place last May, just before Euro 2020. The Real Madrid striker made his return to the Blues, in all humility. And today he is one of the main supporters of his coach.

Thus, Benzema has stepped up to defend Deschamps, who has not escaped criticism after the sad performance of the France team at Euro 2020. “How can we doubt a coach like Didier Deschamps? I think he has shown in the past and he will prove it again in the future that he is a great coach ”, thus pleaded at the microphone of RTL.





Benzema thus gives Deschamps the confidence the coach has given him by (re) building the Blues’ attack around him. Even if the Madrilenian was good during the Euro, individually, the trio he forms with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé is still perfectible. And Didier Deschamps did not hesitate to remind him …

