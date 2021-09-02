Bernard Tapie at its worst: the uneasy news given by his daughter, Sophie

It was at Gala that singer Sophie Tapie confided in her relationship with her father, Bernad Tapie. She also addressed his state of health as he battles two cancers.

Bad news for Bernard Tapie. This Thursday, September 2, his youngest daughter Sophie Tapie spoke to Gala of the relationship she has with her famous father and the consequences it may have had on her life, but not only. The young woman also returned to the illness of her father who, for several years, has been fighting against cancer of the stomach and against cancer of the esophagus. Despite his treatment, the businessman seems to have more and more difficulty in coping with this disease which forces him to be in a constant struggle. “He is sick, very weak, he is not getting better and better“Sophie Tapie said during her interview with Gala.

This is one of the reasons that prompted Sophie Tapie to try to to send a message to his father in song. Assailed from all sides by criticism of the former OM leader, the young woman had the idea of ​​a song called The Phoenix to better express her feelings, “with the greatest sincerity on him, for him“. Bernard Tapie’s daughter was able to let him know that she is there for him and by his side as he fights against his double cancer.”JI want to make him happy, give him strength. Subconsciously, I might also want to remind him of all he has accomplished. My father had an extraordinary life course and there he is in an extraordinary life struggle “.

Sophie Tapie: “By dint of hearing that it was overwhelming, I ended up believing it!”

The complicated relationship between Sophie Tapie and her father therefore seems to have eased over the years to focus on the essential. A decision that was caused by a general fed up with the young woman. “By dint of hearing that it was overwhelming, I ended up believing it! Then, about a year ago, I said to myself: “Shit, that’s too stupid …”“. It must be said that after his participation in the TF1 show The Voice in 2013, in which Bernard Tapie’s daughter went all the way to battles, Sophie Tapie realized that her last name was not going to help her singing career, on the contrary. She therefore decided to settle in Canada where she was able to find a place for herself as an artist. Place that allowed her to write the famous song The Phoenix after which she was able to find a certain peace of mind. “For my part, I have the impression that finally, thanks to this song, everything is said “.

