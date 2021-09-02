between posters and platform, the future campaign of Emmanuel Macron takes shape

The poster which will be displayed in ninety departments by the “Young people with Macron” (JAM). YOUNG PEOPLE WITH MACRON

For the writer Philippe Besson, Emmanuel Macron is “A character from a novel”, of the title of the book published by Julliard in 2017, which describes the astounding arrival at the Elysee Palace of the former Enarch banker, still in his thirties, enamored of literature and theater. The contemptors of the President of the Republic have also often portrayed him as Eugène de Rastignac or Julien Sorel, provincial heroes devoured by ambition. “Has been”, no doubt. In the era of Tik-tok and Instagram, the young activists of Macronie rather imagine the head of state as the main actor of a breathtaking television series, of which they await the continuation.





Emmanuel Macron, candidate for re-election? Less than eight months before the presidential election, scheduled for April 10 and 24, 2022, the “Youth with Macron” (JAM) went on the offensive by revealing, Wednesday 1er September, daily The Parisian the poster which will be posted from September 10 in ninety departments. His title : “Macron, president of young people” is followed by a call: “Strongly that we sign five more seasons”. Further down, the mention “April 2022. Macron” leaves no room for doubt.

Before the candidacy – or non-candidacy – of the head of state is revealed, the movement is campaigning to call for the re-election of the president. The colors, black and red, are reminiscent of the codes borrowed by the Netflix platform. Emmanuel Macron, alone on stage, being the expected hero of this series of a new kind.

“Always in the countryside”

The challenge of this pre-campaign is, according to Ambroise Méjean, president of the JAM, to promote Emmanuel Macron’s record to young people, at the risk of fueling the idea that politics have definitely shifted into the field of entertainment.

To the posters will be added a series of videos, in “trailer” format, to promote the implementation of meals at one euro for students in precarious situations, the “culture pass”, the “one young person” plan. solution ”, or expected measures such as youth engagement income. An image strategy criticized by opponents of the National Rally (RN). “On the form, it’s quite old-fashioned”, considers Philippe Vardon, regional councilor (RN) in Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur and accustomed to the campaigns of the far-right party, judging the tone of the poster “Gloomy “.

