between scooter and motorcycle, this urban electric concept wants to appeal to the younger generations

A few days before the IAA Mobility show in Berlin, BMW lifts the veil on its very first concept of urban electric motorcycle by the name of Concept CE 02. Its first technical characteristics have been revealed.

As before every motor show, manufacturers do not miss the opportunity to teaser their future product exhibited during the event. And a few days before the kick-off of IAA Mobility 2021, located in Munich, BMW Motorrad is one of the first to draw and present a whole new concept of urban electric motorcycle.

Concept CE 02, reflects the “new interpretation of smart urban mobilityFrom the German company. For her, it is neither a classic motorcycle nor a scooter, but a “exhilarating and highly emotional mobility offer“. In addition to its well-found marketing superlatives, the manufacturer has fortunately gone into technical details.

Up to 90 km of autonomy

At this point, this two-wheeler corresponds to a 125cc equivalent with its maximum power of 11 kW. Weighing around 120 kilos, this bike has a top speed of 90 km / h and an advertised range of 90 km. 15-inch rims with disc brakes complete this formula.

Source: BMW Motorrad

“With its compact dimensions and adapted proportions, it is also clearly aimed at a new target group: people aged 16 and over, who have never ridden a motorcycle before, but who are open to new experiences and technologies. intelligent», Specifies the firm from beyond the Rhine.

Promising a low center of gravity favorable to driving dynamics, the Concept CE 02 stands out visually by the size of its wheels, specific to the motorcycle segment. Its long saddle will accommodate a second passenger in the rear, while a screen on the handlebars will display driving information.

See you on September 6

The light signature is represented by a front light in the shape of a black square and equipped with four LED elements. At the rear, BMW has opted for two small translucent slats, also with LED technology.

To learn more about it, see you on September 6, where BMW will hold a virtual conference.