Biden to visit Louisiana on Friday

After a general power cut, the balance sheet is heavier for the American state. Several deaths have been recorded in recent hours. To help the residents of Louisiana, US President Joe Biden will visit the site on Friday, “to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida”, which caused extensive destruction, the White House announced Wednesday.

A long-awaited visit

“The president will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida and meet with state leaders and local leaders of affected populations,” the executive said in a statement.

Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana on Sunday, caused severe flooding, destroyed buildings and left more than a million homes in the southern state of the country without electricity.

Tragic consequences

The passage of Hurricane Ida was dramatic. Already seven people have lost their lives. Two people died in Louisiana, the first from a fall from a tree in the town of Prairieville and the second while trying to cross a flooded road in New Orleans.

In Mississippi, where torrential rains have hit in recent days, a road partially collapsed killing two and injuring ten, three of whom are in critical condition, state police said.





Two electricians repairing storm damage have died in Alabama, according to NBC News.

One person died Wednesday in Maryland where Ida, downgraded to a tropical depression, caused extensive flooding, local police said.

The death toll is expected to rise further, Louisiana Deputy Governor Billy Nungesser warned Tuesday, particularly in coastal areas.

Ida arrived on the shores of this state sixteen years to the day after the devastating Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1,800 people dead and billions of dollars in damage.