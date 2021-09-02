Bitcoin September 1, 2021 – Approaching tidal wave or sea of ​​oil?

When will the break? Bitcoin (BTC) closes August 2021 with a bullish candlestick and starts September 2021 in the green. Reclaiming the $ 50,000 remains the hot topic of the moment, but it can be delayed.

Declining volatility for Bitcoin: $ 50,000 will wait

Bitcoin goes up to $ 48,860 on Bitfinex today, 1er September 2021. He will not make a foray above $ 49,000, the bulls still manage to defend the $ 48,000 for now, despite the rejection at around $ 48,800. Bitcoin is trading at $ 48,429 at the time of writing, and is currently recording a daily gain of 3%.

Current Bitcoin prices that have struggling to reconnect with the $ 50,000 diverge with the strength of its fundamentals. For analyst Willy Woo, “ Bitcoin is approaching another region of notable price stability. »We should then expect a decrease in volatility.

Willy Woo post – Source: Twitter

Considering that more than 1.65 million BTC have a purchase cost between $ 45,000 and $ 50,000, is the price of Bitcoin therefore likely to fall? stay within this range for several weeks ? Woo added that crossing $ 50,000 would likely bring Bitcoin to $ 60,000 quickly.





New bullish wave in preparation behind the scenes

When will this possible impulse occur which will definitively break down the major resistances in the zone of $ 50,000 – $ 51,000? No one knows at the moment. However, data from exchanges shows signs of a new bullish wave imminent. According to Glassnode, Bitcoin’s reserves on Coinbase fell to their lowest level since December 2017 :

“After a period of moderate BTC influx following the May sell-off, Coinbase saw a significant coin exit. “

Glassnode publication – Source: Twitter

Coinbase customers are therefore not yet preparing to sell their Bitcoins. In addition, centralized exchanges record nearly $ 20 billion in stablecoins ready to be converted into Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin only has 4 months to reach 6 digits. It is not even halfway there as the markets face a dead calm that could last for some time.

