Bitcoin soon to be driven from its first place? This Wall Street boss has his idea

A classic match! – Will Bitcoin (BTC) soon lose its leadership position in favor of Ether (ETH), its worthy and formidable challenger? The time of the king of cryptocurrencies may well be running out.

Flippening Ether against Bitcoin: a reality, but we will have to wait!

A&C Advisors LLC Managing Partner Daniel Strachman told Cointelegraph the possibility of a flippening, with an Ethereum or other cryptocurrency exceeding Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization:

“We are in the first half of the second round of crypto and for now it looks like Bitcoin will stay at the top however, as the Red Sox have collapsed this year we just don’t know. “

Strachman is a Wall Street veteran, with decades of experience in finance, and writing several books, this flippening will depend according to him market reaction. Many observers expect Ether to overthrow Bitcoin, but this change will not happen in the short term :

“There’s a lot of talk about ETH beating BTC and it’s a reality, but we need to play a few more innings to see what happens. “

Ether challenger thanks to DeFi: but until when?

In its May 31, 2021 article, Bloomberg cites a few sources that support the idea that Ether will overtake Bitcoin eventually. For Blockchain Edge & Node co-founder Tegan Kline, this change will likely happen in the future because “ Ethereum will be superior in innovation and developer interest “.





Besides, Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin in terms of growth in 2020, thanks in particular to the rise of DeFi. The recent London update of August 5, 2021 helps improve the performance of Ether. The upgrade should lower its inflation and eventually make it ultimately deflationary in the long run. Over 100,000 ethers have been burned since the hard fork.

However, Bitcoin does not let it go. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said in an interview with The Hustle in April 2021 that Bitcoin has won the store of value game with its 14 year existence :

“I think that, because it is a brand, that it has existed for 14 years and that the supply is limited, it [le bitcoin] has in a way won the game of the store of value. “

And if Ethereum is currently leading the game in DeFi, Druckenmiller is skeptical in terms of its ability to defend its leadership position in this field, with the possibility that another blockchain will override it:

“It reminds me a bit of MySpace before Facebook. Or maybe a better analogy would be Yahoo before Google came in. Google wasn’t much faster than Yahoo, but it didn’t have to be. All he had to do was be a little faster and the rest is history. “

High hopes hang on Ethereum’s shoulders, and even this former banker believes Ether has a better trading setup than Bitcoin.

