Bleuets are off to a perfect start against North Macedonia

Qualifications for Euro Espoirs 2023 began this Thursday at 6.30 p.m. for Les Bleuets. At the MMArena (Le Mans), Sylvain Ripoll’s men faced North Macedonia, the most serious competitor in a pool where France remains the main favorite to finish in first place. The France Espoirs team therefore plunged back into this competition after its elimination in the quarter-finals of the last Euro, on May 31, against the Netherlands (1-2). To launch this qualifying campaign, the French coach lined up a 4-4-2 where Badiashile and Saliba formed the central hinge. New merengue, Camavinga was present in the midfield behind an attacking duo made up of Cho and Gouiri.

Without the VAR, Mbuku thanks the “Bard”

Opposite, Dragan Siljanoski and his team started in 4-3-3. Authors of two draws against the Macedonians in their previous confrontations, the Bleuets were counting on, this time, to get the best and started the meeting with a bang. After only 15 seconds of play, Diop lonely in the box took his chance but the Monegasque stumbled on Denkovski, author of a parade at the near post (1st). Placed high on the field, Sylvain Ripoll’s men took advantage of their technical qualities to keep the pressure on the goals of the Red Lions.





Upon receiving a cross from Diop, Mbuku, with his head, narrowly missed the frame (8th) but confirmed the great French start. A seductive face finally materialized shortly before the half hour of play. On a perfect cross from Bard, Mbuku, well helped by the bar – and the absence of VAR? – victoriously cut the trajectory (1-0, 26th). Recovering very high on the ground, France did not slow down but neither Cho’s strike deflected by Denkovski (29th) nor Gouiri’s two attempts (31st, 32nd) allowed the Bleuets to make a break. Dominators (65% possession and 14 shots at the break), Camavinga’s teammates returned to the locker room with the lead (1-0).

Camavinga, Real then the treat

As soon as the restart, Sylvain Ripoll’s players were always so enterprising. On the outskirts of the area, the neo-Madrilenian Camavinga leaned on Cho before unleashing a clear shot ending his race in the nets of a Denkovski caught on his left (2-0, 50 ‘). Master of debates, Camavinga’s teammates, beaming in the heart of the game, left no respite to their evening opponents. Well launched in the depth, Cho was also very close to sink a little more the Red Lions but his attempt of small dive was perfectly countered by the Macedonian goalkeeper (62nd).

Author of a sparkling start to the season with the SCO d’Angers, Cho distinguished himself again but his curled shot from the left narrowly escaped the frame (68th). Moments later, Gouiri thought he would achieve this total hold, but his powerful strike flirted with Denkovski’s crossbar (77th). Sovereign, from start to finish, the Bleuets completed their success thanks to a realization of Kalulu at the very end of the match (3-0, 89th) and signed a first victory while in control against an overwhelmed North Macedonia (3-0) . Next meeting ? The Faroe Islands, next Monday (6.30 p.m.) to confirm these convincing beginnings.