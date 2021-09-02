Brad Pitt launches new retaliation in legal battle against Angelina Jolie

Five years after the start of divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the actor filed a new petition with the Supreme Court of California to reverse the custody of five of their children, revealed Page Six, Wednesday September 1.

They still don’t seem ready to bury the hatchet. The divorce proceedings initiated by Angelina Jolie in 2016 have indeed seen a new twist, revealed Page Six, Wednesday September 1. Brad Pitt has thus filed a petition with the Supreme Court of California to reconsider the custody of five of their children Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (13) – Maddox (20) is already an adult.

Shared custody of the children, 50/50, had been granted by the judge to the hero of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (2019) in May. But this decision was subsequently revoked. The origin of this turnaround? The disqualification of Judge John W. Oudekirk, recused in July because of a conflict of interest (he had professional ties with one of Brad Pitt’s lawyers, Anne C. Kiley, in another case). All at the request … of Angelina Jolie.





“Ms. Jolie hopes they will focus on healing the children.”

This decision was not to the liking of Brad Pitt and his lawyers. The latter underlined in their appeal the absurdity, according to them, of such a choice. “After more than four years of litigation, of which the children and their father have hurt every day, an important decision about shared custody will be entirely revoked due to an administrative error (…)”, they said to themselves. indignant in the document. Brad Pitt’s lawyers also deplored that John W. Ouderkirk was “inappropriately challenged”, as they said in a statement to People. According to them, Angelina Jolie’s teams would not have completed the written declaration prior to the judge’s disqualification.

To which Angelina Jolie’s teams responded in an official message: “The Court of Appeal unanimously refused to tolerate the ethical violations perpetrated by the private judge (…) She canceled to rightly the orders of this judge. Mr Pitt’s attorney’s petition to the California Supreme Court shows how much he clings to this private judge, who has shown partiality (…) Ms Jolie hopes Mr Pitt will join rather her to focus on children’s needs, voices and healing. ” It remains to be seen whether the actor will agree to compromise.