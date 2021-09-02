Brain Academy: a new game unveiled on Switch, happy trailer and release date

If the Switch already hosted Dr. Kawashima’s new experience last year, it’ll be doing it again very soon with a similar franchise called Cerebral Academy. For once, this is a brand new opus called “Battle of meninges”, of which here is the first information.

We all know good old Dr. Kawashima, obviously indefatigable when it comes to offering video games over and over again to different generations of consoles: however, there is also competition like the Cerebral Academy franchise, which had already shown in the past with a game in 2006 on Nintendo DS (and even in 2005 in Japan).

Many years later, the brand is resurrected: here is Cérébrale Academy battle of meninges, a new title to come exclusively on Switch, which will focus mainly on local multiplayer games. Without that, the concept remains the same since it will be to string together multiple tests of logic, reflexes or even mathematics as quickly as possible, each player being able to choose their own difficulty. The Switch’s tactile functions will be used for two-person games, and dock mode will be used when there are more participants.





More than just an announcement, Big N even releases a first trailer full of good humor, explaining the thing well and even granting itself a release date set for December 3. You just have to wait wisely to know the price.