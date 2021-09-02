Bravely Default II reaches symbolic sales figure, new component in preparation

Released a little over six months ago, Bravely Default II was more than convincing in its proposal. However, the question of the overall sales figure remained unclear, even though the success of the game could not be disputed. This is no longer the case since we now know how many copies it has achieved.

When it came out, the Asano team’s game made a strong impression and did not usurp the praise to which it was entitled. It’s not for nothing that Square Enix designates it, him too, like a success, so much so that the publisher wanted to share it with another mire of players, namely those PC, by deploying the title on the Valve platform to make it available today.

Still, Bravely Default II has already sold very well on Switch and can boast of having almost reached one million copies.. Currently, the number of copies sold is around 950,000 but we bet that the exit on Pc today risks pushing up the total figure. A symbolic milestone soon reached, therefore, which allows the teams led by Tomoya Asano to consider the future of the franchise calmly.





In this regard, Asano confided in Famitsu on the future of the license. If all this is still early for the moment, the game was only released at the beginning of the year while the development of Project Triangle Strategy continues its course, the producer has announced the start of a new opus.

Of course, and Tomoya Asano himself confirms, the project is only at an embryonic stage, that of planning, the further development of which will take place over the next three or even four years.. It remains to be seen what form this new project will take and what medium it will choose to reveal its history to us.

