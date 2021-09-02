Breath of the Wild: New world record for the speedrun of the last Zelda

Speedrunner Player 5 sets records on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. During his last record, he came even closer to the symbolic 25 minutes mark.

August 14, Player 5 had finished The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 25 minutes 30. The next day, new world record: 25 minutes 23. In recent days, he has further reduced the margin with the bar of 25 minutes, with an exceptional run of 25:06 to complete the game. However, we can see during the performance that he did less well in several areas of the game, compared to his last runs, which means that he is still possible for him – or another speedrunner – to improve his time!





In February 2019, we published an article praising the merits of Sketodara01417, which achieved the feat of finishing the game in 11 minutes 11. It was already impressive, but no doubt that time has passed, and that speedrun techniques have evolved a lot since. If you want to be there when Player 5 tries to beat the 25 minutes, you can follow it on his Twitch channel and his Twitter account.

As a reminder, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released in March 2017. On average, players have about fifty hours of play to complete the main story. Breath of the Wild 2 is expected in 2022.

