Britney Spears will not be prosecuted for assault … Audrey Fleurot is disappointed with her collaboration with Woody Allen …

September 2, 2021

Back to school with family for the children of Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert

It’s back to school, and for the daughters of Laeticia Hallyday and the son of Jalil Lespert, it’s a first back to school with a blended family and in the same establishment! Jade and Joy are indeed making their return to the French lycée in Los Angeles just like Aliosha, the filmmaker’s son.

As can be seen on Laeticia Hallyday’s Instagram page, the three children agreed to pose, all dressed in their uniform, Joy and Aliosha also wearing a sweatshirt in the colors of their school.

Beside them, the widow of Taulier, radiant, in a total denim look.

Audrey Fleurot is disappointed with her collaboration with Woody Allen

Audrey Fleurot shot for Woody Allen in Midnight in Paris, presented at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. But the actress does not have a particularly pleasant memory of her collaboration with the director, who cut her during the editing.

“It was a night shoot and I was shooting during the day at the same time. It was really trying, we shot seven days in a row and we were given the scenes in makeup. It was in English, you had to learn the text, it was still quite exhausting. One evening, there is the assistant who comes to see you to tell you “He is too tired, so we are not going to do the scene”, and you really taught yourself for hours your monologue “, reveals – she, slightly bitter, to Konbini.

“Obviously when we found ourselves at the screening to see that we were cut off, we had the balls because it was really tiring,” she concludes.