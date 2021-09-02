By severing its diplomatic relations with Morocco, Algeria “wants to show that it is back on the international scene”

To stay up to date on African news, subscribe to the “Monde Afrique” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 am, find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of “Monde Afrique”.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra at a press conference in Algiers, August 24, 2021. RYAD KRAMDI / AFP

Tuesday, August 24, Algeria announced, through the voice of its foreign minister, Ramtane Lamamra, that it was severing diplomatic relations with Morocco. What could be the consequences of such a decision? Is this crisis a new episode in the tumultuous history of the two neighbors or does it open a wider front of tensions?

Researcher Isabelle Werenfels, from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) deciphers the deep motivations underlying this new outbreak of fever between enemy brothers from the Maghreb.





Several factors have been put forward to explain the diplomatic rupture between Algeria and Morocco. What do you think was decisive?

Isabelle Werenfels The old conflict issues are still in the background, namely the question of sovereignty over Western Sahara and the rivalry for regional leadership. Recently added was the normalization by Morocco of its relations with Israel. It was a shock for Algeria, which considers that the Israelis are now on its borders. The Pegasus affair – some 6,000 Algerian phone numbers have reportedly been spied on – has also heightened fears that this Israeli-Moroccan cooperation will take place against Algeria.

However, I think that these elements, alone, would not have caused the rupture. If we want to understand why it is intervening now, we must go beyond the bilateral relationship between Algeria and Morocco. Algiers wants to show the international community, but also its own population, that the country is back on the international scene after more than a decade of absence. This is the signal that is sent.

Does this diplomatic turn date from the coming to power of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune or is it linked to Ramtane Lamamra’s return to foreign affairs?

I think it’s strongly linked to Ramtane Lamamra: he’s an experienced diplomat who knows how to communicate with foreigners, how to send messages. So far, Morocco has been much better in terms of external communication.

There is also an internal stake for the Algerian government: foreign policy has always been a rallying factor for Algerians around their leaders. Algeria’s mediating role in Mali and Libya, as well as support for the Palestinians, are a source of great pride. Foreign policy is a lever on which to act to increase the legitimacy that elections no longer confer due to lack of participation.

