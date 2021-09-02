Cac 40: The European Securities and Markets Authority warns against a risk of correction

(BFM Bourse) – The independent European market supervisory authority based in Paris warns against valuation levels reached on equities and crypto-assets, which induce risks of “potentially significant corrections”.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) warned on Wednesday of a risk of corrections in the financial markets given their valuation levels which reach or exceed those before the pandemic. “We expect a prolonged period of risk of potentially significant market corrections for institutional and retail investors to continue,” said Esma (for “European Securities and Markets Authority”) in its 2021 trend report, risks and market vulnerability.

Current market trends will, she said, “have to demonstrate their resilience over an extended period for a more favorable risk assessment to be possible.” After falling sharply in March 2020 at the height of the first pandemic wave, markets have recovered on the back of improved economic forecasts, vaccination campaigns and flawless budgetary and monetary support.

For example, the corporate bond segment is evolving “at levels much higher than those before the Covid-19 crisis”, notes the institution, which also mentions risks on other assets, such as stocks and cryptoassets – which includes cryptocurrencies and other NFTs.

“Valuations across asset classes, massive price swings in cryptoassets, and risks resulting from events seen in high trading volumes raise questions about risk-taking behavior and possible market exuberance.” , notes Esma, with reference to the GameStop, Archegos and Greensill sagas, the financial company specializing in short-term loans to companies whose parent company was placed in liquidation last April, causing political repercussions as well as heavy losses for several creditors including Softbank and, above all, Credit Suisse.

(with AFP)

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse