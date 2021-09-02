Calendar, health protocol, news … Everything you need to know about the start of the 2021 school year

School calendar, health protocol, vaccination … This new school year is the second marked by the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The virus does not stop at the school door”. Jean-Michel Blanquer has long been criticized for turning a blind eye to the circulation of Covid-19 in schools. The Minister of Education now knows that this return to school is a challenge for the government. A large mix of unvaccinated people and this while the fourth wave, marked by the Delta variant, is not yet “over”.

As proof: this “cautious optimism” observed in metropolitan France is reflected in the establishment of a health protocol for schools. A set of new measures put in place for a specific start of the school year.

· What is the calendar for this year 2021-2022?

The first school year for teachers took place this Wednesday, September 1, while that of the students and the resumption of classes takes place this Thursday, September 2. Regarding the holiday calendar, it will be as follows:

All Saints holidays: from Saturday 23 October to Monday 8 November 2021

Christmas holidays: from Saturday December 18 to Monday January 3, 2022

Winter holidays: from February 12 to 28, 2022 for zone A, from February 5 to 21, 2022 for zone B and from April 23 to May 9, 2022 for zone C

Spring holidays: from April 16 to May 2, 2022 for zone A, from April 9 to 25, 2022 for zone B and from April 23 to May 9 for zone C

Summer holidays: from Thursday July 7, 2022

Finally, note that there will be no not classed on May 27 and 28, 2022 due to the Ascension Bridge.

Zone A: Academies of Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon, Poitiers

Zone B: Academies of Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Normandy, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Strasbourg

Zone C: Academies of Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, Versailles

· Should you always be masked at school?

To answer this question, there are two factors to take into consideration: the level of the health protocol adopted in France but also the level of education. Regarding the first point, it is level 2 that has been retained in metropolitan France. This indicates that the obligation to wear a mask does not apply for kindergarten classes.

On the other hand, the compulsory wearing of a mask is required for elementary and secondary students. However, this obligation only applies inside schools, so the mask can be removed outside, for example in playgrounds.

· What if a case of Covid is detected in a classroom?

When a kindergarten or elementary school student tests positive for Covid-19, the rule is simple: closing of the classroom and distance learning for a period of seven days.

Regarding college or high school, the rule is a little more complex: when a person is tested positive here, the class does not close, at least by everyone. Vaccinated students can indeed continue lessons on site while non-vaccinated students will follow distance learning courses.. A decision decried among parents of students and teachers’ unions but defended by the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer.





Important point: in the event of a class closure due to contamination, the parents of students will still be able to benefit from a “work stoppage for childcare” if they cannot telework.

To know everything about the health protocol, our full article can be found here.

· Will it be possible to get vaccinated at school?

Vaccination against Covid-19 is only open in France for people over 12 years old. Primary school students are therefore not eligible for the serum. Regarding adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in school, Jean-Michel Blanquer announced at the end of August that vaccination campaigns would be launched for colleges and high schools.

“There will be a vaccine proposal in every college and high school in France throughout the coming weeks,” the minister said on Wednesday.

The government does not hide it, it intends to “go find” young people to encourage them to be vaccinated by focusing in particular on two devices: reactivation of ephemeral vaccination centers in certain territories of the Hexagon but also the deployment of mobile teams to visit schools.

Vaccination is not compulsory, however, as is the health pass, for both students and teachers. The tenant of the rue de Grenelle had judged “neither legitimate, nor desirable, nor useful” to require the document to enter a school establishment.

· Apart from Covid, what are the other new features?

The 2021-2022 school year marks the arrival of the aid system passport, in the amount of 50 euros and intended to partially finance the cost of registration in a sports club for 6-17 year olds. This is intended for families benefiting from the back-to-school allowance, the education allowance for disabled children or the allowance for disabled adults (between 16 and 18 years old).

Other help, this time already existing, the culture pass is now open to all students from the fourth to the final year in the academies of Rennes and Versailles, before being generalized to all academies in 2022.

The prevention program against bullying at school is also generalized. Called Phare, it will be implemented in all academies and schools. In particular, it plans to train teaching teams as well as student ambassadors for secondary school students, to set up awareness-raising workshops for families or to devote around ten hours from CP to 9th grade.

New families of professions offered in high school for the vocational path, specialty education, “physical education, sports practices and cultures” for the general sector … All the novelties of this new school year are to be found here in our article.