Caleta-Car lets go of her truths, Longoria could take terrible action

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: players at the end of their Serie A contract

Pablo Longoria had a lot of hope for the end of his Mercato. A good sale would have allowed him to register several recruits in addition to the formalization of Amine Harit who is still waiting. Except that Boubacar Kamara and Duje Caleta-Car refused to leave, the second being singled out within the club for refusing approaches from Wolverhampton, West Ham and Valencia.

Caleta-Car assures that his wife has not decided anything

In the columns of Provence this morning, Caleta-Car has decided to react. While the rumors announced a strong influence of his wife, the Croatian defender claims to have taken the decision “alone, simply in consultation with his agents (…) and that his partner has not influenced him in any way”. The player also announces that he wants to do everything to find his best level and a place in the eleven of Sampaoli.

Except that the red carpet shouldn’t be rolled out for him, far from it! Provence ensures that Pablo Longoria did not appreciate the behavior of the player at all, and reflects on his important measures. “Either no longer call on him, or send the Croatian to spend his weekends with the reserve team, National 2 persionnaire, even if it means melting his market value. “



