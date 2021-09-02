Caleta-Car sanctioned by the club?

Jorge Sampaoli was hoping for four or five more recruits by the end of the transfer window. The Argentine coach will have to be content with Amine Harit, whose loan has still not been formalized, due to a lack of departures that have made it possible to fill the coffers and reduce the club’s payroll, supervised by the DNCG this summer.

Duje Caleta-Car was on paper one of the biggest market values ​​of the Marseille squad and received several offers this summer. According to La Provence, West Ham tried their luck in July while Wolverhampton and Valencia also tried at the end of the transfer window. L’Equipe said in today’s edition that Wolves offered 18 million euros and Valencia 15 million euros plus bonuses. Offers that OM were ready to accept.





Yes but now, the Croatian central defender did not see himself joining these clubs and preferred to stay at OM. A link with the birth of her first child last week? According to the player, who contacted La Provence to clarify things, it has nothing to do with that and the decision to stay at OM is his and that of his agents, implying not that of his companion.

Caleta-Car soon in National 2?

According to L’Equipe, the leaders of OM were still upset yesterday against their Croatian defender, as well as against Boubacar Kamara, who refused him English approaches at the end of the transfer window. Provence confirms and adds that OM could even sanction Caleta-Car. Pablo Longoria would consider two options: either not to make him play any more, or to send him on weekends in National 2 with the reserve.

Not sure, however, that this is a good idea for OM in view of a future sale of their defender. A player who does not play is necessarily less valuable and if OM absolutely wishes to part with it at an attractive price, it would be better if he had a minimum of playing time. The Croatian still has to succeed in regain his place, William Saliba, Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez and Luan Peres being at this moment far in front of him.