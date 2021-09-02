Cali Cartel Baron’s Son to Sue Netflix Over Show Based on Father’s Life

The streaming platform Netflix is ​​guilty, according to him, of having given an “unrealistic” vision of his family in a new series on Colombian drug traffickers.

Her father was a former drug lord of the notorious Cali cartel. The son of “capo” Miguel Droguez Orejuela, in Colombia, announced Thursday, September 2 that he was going to sue the streaming platform Netflix. According to William Rodriguez, the 60 episodes of the series “El Cartel de la Sapos, El origen” would be of a “total unrealism” and would be inspired by the history of the famous Rodriguez Orejuela clan, two powerful godfathers now imprisoned in the United States, and for a time rivals of the late Pablo Escobar.

This series on Colombian drug traffickers, produced by Colombian TV Caracol Television and broadcast since early July by Netflix, tells the story of the Villegas (an imaginary name), or the itinerary of “two modest brothers from Cali” for “to become drug lords”. Netflix assures us that this is a “work of fiction”, and that the facts are “the fruit of the imagination of screenwriters”.





On its website, Caracol Televisión Internacional, however, explains that the series is “based on real facts” regarding “the leaders of the formidable Cali cartel”. For Rodriguez son, there is no doubt that the production has “violated his family privacy”, and the series’ main protagonist, Wilmer, has obvious similarities to his life.

Netflix has “marketed my name”, he accused, also believing that the production has “plagiarized a large part” from one of his books on the Rodriguez Orejuela family. He denounced the profits thus generated on his behalf by the broadcasting platform, of which it is not known whether it co-produced the series. William Rodriguez a specified request compensation “for all damages and moral prejudices” caused by “the inventions of this cartoon”.