Call of Duty: Activision draws gamers’ wrath over online prices of old Black Ops

Regularly, the online stores of PlayStation or Xbox offer a whole series of discounts that sometimes allow gamers who are fans of dematerialized to afford certain titles at a lower cost. But sometimes, the prices observed, after the discount, still make people cringe because of the base price, like some episodes of Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Recently, a post on Reddit in particular pointed the finger at the greed that Activision shows about old episodes of the Call of Duty series.

Indeed, the price displayed by opus such as Call of Duty: Black Ops or Black Ops II has appealed to some fans, as reported by the site PureXbox, when they scrutinized the selection of recent Deals with Gold. As the selection announces, players expect to find good deals and even though the two previously mentioned episodes show, respectively, a discount of 35% and 60% for the versions Xbox 360, the amount to be spent seems unjustified for some.





Released in 2010 and 2012, it seems inconceivable for players to shell out $ 19.49, for one, and $ 19.99, for the other. Especially since behind the concern over these controversial prices, there is another one: that of games almost deserted, even filled with hackers, which offer no real multiplayer experience and a very short single player campaign.

What the players underline is the non-evolution of the prices displayed online compared to those they can find in store.. To compare, Call of Duty Black Ops and Infinite warfare, released in 2016, are displayed at the same price while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, displays, on the French PlayStation store for example, a significant price difference between its online version, € 69.99, and its physical version, around € 15-20 when purchased on the Internet.

By this rumble, gamers are pointing fingers at controversial prices for titles with several years, if not a decade, to their credit, and hope Activision will someday change the prices of its online games to keep pace with changing market conditions.