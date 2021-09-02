Canal + increases its prices and simplifies its offers

The bill will be higher for Canal + subscribers. During its back-to-school conference, the audiovisual group unveiled its new offers which intend to simplify the price list.

After Netflix, which has increased its prices by a few euros, it is Canal’s turn to review the price of its offers upwards. The firm unveiled these brand new bouquets at a conference. Three in number, they intend to simplify the task for new subscribers, who had difficulty choosing among the various formulas offered. The 5 current packages will therefore be replaced from September 9th.

Christophe Pinard-Legry, general manager of marketing and customer service at Canal + explains this overhaul by a desire to adapt to a constantly changing market. “The market is experiencing a paradox. There have never been so many offers, and at the same time so much frustration among consumers. The content offer and the rights have fragmented, it has never been so complicated to have everything, the current series, the evening game. We have tried to resolve this dissatisfaction. ”

# Back toCanalplus September 9 @canalplus will launch its new offer

➡️ + simple

➡️ + complete ➡️-50% for under 26s 🆕CANAL + Friends & Family with 4 simultaneous users included pic.twitter.com/8pOuICczwD

– CANAL + Group (@canalplusgroupe) August 31, 2021

These three new bouquets are therefore aimed at very different consumers, whether they are sports fans or movie buffs. Here are the details of the offers:

Classic Canal + at 24.99 euros per month (12.50 euros for children under 26)

Canal is adding three channels to its classic package, which are now 5 in number. Subscribers will therefore be able to take advantage of Canal +, Canal + Décalé, Canal + Séries, Canal + Docs and Canal + Kids. The group formalized the arrival of its last two channels on August 31.

Canal + Ciné Séries at 40.99 euros per month (20.50 euros for children under 26)

For fans of series and films, the bouquet does not really change. Subscribers will be able to enjoy a wide selection of SVOD platforms, including Netflix, Disney + and OCS. There are also Canal + Série and Warner TV.

Canal + Sport at 45.99 euros per month (22.99 euros for children under 26)

For its part, Canal + Sport integrates beIN Sports, Eurosport.

For now, Canal + has not specified what will happen to existing formulas, or even if current subscribers will have to subscribe to a new offer in the coming months. The group will be sure to notify its customers when the time comes, so don’t hesitate to check your mailbox regularly.

