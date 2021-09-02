Cardano Price Explodes After Smart Contracts Launch On Testnet!

Cardano launches smart contracts on Testnet, which takes ADA to new heights. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, hit a new record high of $ 3.09 on Thursday, amid a strong market comeback.

The token has seen a rally over the past month in anticipation of Alonzo’s hard fork, which will allow anyone to create and execute smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain.

During this period, ADA has soared over 137% in value, becoming the third largest cryptocurrency with a current market cap of $ 96.8 billion, a 4.2% share of the whole. of the market.

At the time of going to press, the asset’s price has seen some correction, trading at $ 3.05, according to CoinGecko.

The most likely reason behind the latest push was the launch of the smart contract feature now available on a testnet.

This means that developers can already start building decentralized applications to see how they perform in a test environment before they are presented to the public.





Cardano will face challenges

Smart contracts, a term coined by blockchain pioneer Nick Szabo in the 1990s, represent bits of code that automatically command and perform specific actions under predetermined circumstances.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, smart contracts made their debut on the Ethereum blockchain. However, as new projects harness the power of computer code, competition in this area intensifies.

While Cardano looks set to grab its piece of the pie, it remains to be seen whether the project led by Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s original creators, will be able to disrupt the competitor’s network.

Ethereum currently dominates the $ 95 billion decentralized finance (DeFi) space, with popular protocols like Aave, Maker, Curve, Uniswap, and Compound all topping the table. DeFi is a subsection of the crypto industry that allows for more complex financial services than just buying and holding an asset without the need for a centralized intermediary.

There are also multiple Ethereum platforms for NFTs, online gambling, etc. NFTs are unique digital tokens that can represent ownership of artwork, music, and even concert tickets.

In addition, other major protocols, including Tron and EOS, are competing in the market, which means that the road for Cardano to travel will not be easy.