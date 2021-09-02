CD Projekt does not guarantee that next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will be released this year – News

The first half of CD Projekt was mainly marked by post-launch work to improve Cyberpunk 2077 which since the beginning of the year has received seven updates including four major fixes, which notably allowed the game to find its way back to the PlayStation Store on June 21. CD Projekt still refuses to reveal a recent sales figure for this title which had made a great start with its 13 million sales in December 2020, in particular thanks to the PC, before quickly disappearing from the rankings.

While continuing to work on updates, CD Projekt is migrating an increasing part of its workforce to the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, which currently monopolizes a quarter of the team alone, around 160 developers. Regarding the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, CD Projekt “aims” for a release at the end of the year, wording which suggests that nothing is certain yet at this stage.





The number of developers dedicated to updates and next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 is shrinking in favor of the game’s first expansion and future unannounced projects.

“The goal is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of this year. At the same time, bearing in mind the lessons we have learned over the past year and taking into account that this project is still under development, we cannot say with complete certainty that the production schedule will not change“, said Michał Nowakowski, Head of Business Development, during the presentation of the results. The same goes for the new generation version of The Witcher 3, which does not depend on CD Projekt since it is Saber Interactive, already author of the Switch port, which mainly takes care of it.

In the first half of 2021, CD Projekt achieved a turnover of 104 million euros (compared to 80 million euros last year) mainly driven by digital sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. At the same time, the studio posted a disappointing net profit of 23 million euros (compared to 32 million euros last year), a lower-than-usual result mainly caused by the costs of updates to Cyberpunk 2077 and by a depreciation linked to the development of the game.