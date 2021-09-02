More

    Champagne: Moët et Chandon refuses to pay the “Macron premium”, the CGT threatens

    Business


    The CGT affirms that “95% of the workers in the production” and “90% of the workers in the vineyard” followed the strike movement.

    (illustration) (AFP / FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI)

    (illustration) (AFP / FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI)

    A day of strike and an ultimatum: the CGT gave the management of the champagne house Moët et Chandon (LVMH) until Friday to open negotiations on the payment of the “Macron bonus”, under penalty of renewing the movement , the union said on Wednesday September 1st.

    Employees of the company went on strike and demonstrated on Wednesday in Epernay (Marne) to protest against the decision not to pay this tax-exempt bonus and exempt from social contributions that companies can pay and that the government has renewed for the year 2021.


    A spokeswoman for Moët et Chandon, which has 1,500 employees, confirmed that there had indeed been “a movement” of strike on Wednesday. “The house has always been in dialogue”, “discussions will take place”, she assured.

    “Fair distribution of profits”

    “Between 250 and 300” strikers gathered “in the main courtyard of the Moët et Chandon house” in Épernay, said Alexandre Rigaud, CGT delegate, affirming that “95% of production workers” and “90% of vineyard workers” were on strike Wednesday.

    “The management of Moët et Chandon and LVMH does not want to pay the Macron bonus this year and the employees do not understand that with the profits that are made at LVMH, the fortune of Mr. Arnault and the turnover at Moët et Chandon , the management does not want to pay it for a fair distribution of the profits with the employees “, he explained, specifying that the employees had received this bonus “in the amount of 800 euros” in 2019 and 2020.

    “We asked to open negotiations for this bonus, we left until Friday and if we are not heard, from Monday, we will renew the movement “ , he warned.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe reasons for the French delay
    Next articleWorld Qualifications 2022 – Blues: Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) called up for the France team

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC