Champagne: Moët et Chandon refuses to pay the “Macron premium”, the CGT threatens

The CGT affirms that “95% of the workers in the production” and “90% of the workers in the vineyard” followed the strike movement.





(illustration) (AFP / FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI)

A day of strike and an ultimatum: the CGT gave the management of the champagne house Moët et Chandon (LVMH) until Friday to open negotiations on the payment of the “Macron bonus”, under penalty of renewing the movement , the union said on Wednesday September 1st.

Employees of the company went on strike and demonstrated on Wednesday in Epernay (Marne) to protest against the decision not to pay this tax-exempt bonus and exempt from social contributions that companies can pay and that the government has renewed for the year 2021.





A spokeswoman for Moët et Chandon, which has 1,500 employees, confirmed that there had indeed been “a movement” of strike on Wednesday. “The house has always been in dialogue”, “discussions will take place”, she assured.

“Fair distribution of profits”



“Between 250 and 300” strikers gathered “in the main courtyard of the Moët et Chandon house” in Épernay, said Alexandre Rigaud, CGT delegate, affirming that “95% of production workers” and “90% of vineyard workers” were on strike Wednesday.

“The management of Moët et Chandon and LVMH does not want to pay the Macron bonus this year and the employees do not understand that with the profits that are made at LVMH, the fortune of Mr. Arnault and the turnover at Moët et Chandon , the management does not want to pay it for a fair distribution of the profits with the employees “, he explained, specifying that the employees had received this bonus “in the amount of 800 euros” in 2019 and 2020.

“We asked to open negotiations for this bonus, we left until Friday and if we are not heard, from Monday, we will renew the movement “ , he warned.