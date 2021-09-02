Charlene de Monaco stepmother? That nasty blow she did to Alexandre, Albert’s son!

When she arrived on the Rock, Charlene Wittstock swam for a long time in icy currents. The South African swimmer turned princess consort told a friend “Monaco is a village populated by sharks and vipers“. And she too would have played her part, as denounced today by a certain Nicole Coste in the columns of Paris Match.

Charlene de Monaco, a stepmother cow?

Former flight attendant, the former companion of Prince Albert is now a fashion designer. And she decided to share some secrets with our colleagues, for the 18th birthday of their son, Alexandre. About him, she considers first of all: “Cto continue to say or write that our son is an illegitimate child is incorrect and insulting“.





She also takes advantage of this interview to settle accounts with Charlene, to whom she “do not like” be compared, she said. If today, she ensures that her son “plays happily” with his half-brother and sister, Jacques and Gabriella, the princely twins, Nicole Coste can not say the same for the mother-in-law of her son. Even though between women, they have not succeeded in “make sure to support each other cordially “, in all” diplomacy “, Charlene of Monaco is said to have attacked Alexandre.

The dirty blow she did to Alexandre

The boy’s mother says in fact: “During the engagement period [en 2010], I experienced things that alerted and shocked me. For example, she changed my son’s room, taking advantage of his father’s absence to put him in the employee wing. As a mother, I cannot find words to describe these actions “.

And yet, she assures us, “Alexandre was born two years before the romance between his father and Charlene began in December 2005. Before, they had just crossed paths. It is wrong to say otherwise.“. From South Africa, where she is still held until next fall, Charlene will surely appreciate …

