child evacuated from afghanistan dies of mushroom poisoning

A 5-year-old boy evacuated from Afghanistan died in a hospital in Poland after consuming poisonous mushrooms. Her brother is also dying, doctors said on Thursday (September 2nd).

The chances of survival of her 6-year-old brother, whose condition has worsened since a liver transplant, “are negative” said Jaroslaw Kierkus from CZD Pediatric Hospital in Warsaw. A formal brain death procedure is expected soon.

The two children arrived in Poland on August 23 with their families and remained in quarantine at a migrant center in the town of Podkowa Lesna, near Warsaw. The two boys and their 17-year-old sister were hospitalized on August 26 and 27. The young girl was subsequently released from the hospital.

According to the news site OKO.press, the children’s father, an accountant, worked for several years for the British Army and the family was evacuated by the Polish Army at the request of the United Kingdom.

Jakub Dudziak, spokesperson for the Immigration Office, which runs migrant centers in Poland, said earlier this week that a total of five people had requested medical help for stomach problems, but did not initially claimed to have consumed mushrooms.





He also denied a press article that the children ate the mushrooms because they were not fed enough, with the migrants receiving “three meals a day”.

“In connection with this unfortunate accident, the employees of the centers for foreigners will sensitize the Afghan citizens not to consume products of unknown origin”, said Jakub Dudziak.

Poland completed its evacuation mission last week after releasing 1,231 people from Kabul. Most of the evacuees will remain in Poland after completing the mandatory quarantine. Others were evacuated by Polish troops at the request of third countries or international organizations.