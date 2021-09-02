Children of professionals involved in crisis management may have

The start of the school year has been postponed from September 2 to 13, given the health crisis in Guadeloupe … except for the children of professionals involved in the management of the health crisis. 31 reception centers have been opened for the benefit of the pupils concerned.

September 2, 2021



The health situation is such in Guadeloupe that the start of the school year has been postponed to Monday, September 13, 2021.

However, some students had the possibility of returning to the school benches, from this Thursday, September 2: those whose parents are “professionals essential to crisis management“and have no custody solution

Because their parents are fighting the Covid-19 epidemic

A reception service is offered, within the Academy of Guadeloupe, from today, for the benefit of the children of at least one professional recognized as an essential link in the context of the management of the current health crisis, linked to Covid-19.

These students benefit from activities, on the model of the learning holidays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents must provide them with a packed lunch.

In fact, the eligible people make themselves known as they go. The numbers are therefore likely to increase as registrations are still in progress.

200 students are already registered. Last year, 635 children had benefited from this device.

The other families concerned are invited to complete a pre-registration form and / or send an email to: accueil.enfants.personnels.sante@ac-guadeloupe.fr

The organization of such a service is complex, since the children must be gathered in establishments specifically open to them and supervised by volunteer teachers.

This support is organized in collaboration with the communities; 31 reception centers are planned in 23 municipalities. But today, only three have opened their doors, including one in Saint-Martin and, therefore, two in Guadeloupe.

Gérard Jock, academic director of the national education services , returned to the principle of this device, during the re-entry conference, which was held this Thursday, at midday, in the presence in particular of the Rector of the Academy, Christine Gangloff-Ziegler:

Of course, the support of the pupils, within this framework, is done in the strict respect of the sanitary instructions and the barrier gestures.

The professions concerned

Are eligible for the childcare system, at least one of whose parents exercises one of the following professions and whose child cannot be taken care of elsewhere:





All staff in health establishments;

Biologists, dentists, state-certified nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, pharmacists, midwives, speech therapists, psychomotor therapists, home health providers;

All professionals and volunteers in the screening sector (professionals in charge of contact-tracing, screening centers, analysis laboratories, etc.) and vaccination (nursing and administrative staff of vaccination centers, firefighters, veterinary personnel), as well as pharmacy technicians and paramedics;

Staff from vaccine production sites and critical inputs;

State officials responsible for crisis management in the prefectures, regional health agencies and central administrations, as well as those from the health insurance responsible for crisis management;

All staff from the following social and medico-social establishments and services: social workers in the reception-accommodation-integration sector, EHPAD and EHPA (elderly); establishments for disabled people; home help services (elderly, disabled and vulnerable families); Home help nursing services; medical reception beds and health care stop beds; therapeutic coordination apartments; CSAPA and CAARUD; new shelters for homeless people sick with coronavirus;

All the staff of the child welfare (ASE) and maternal and child protection (PMI) services of the departmental councils as well as the associative and public establishments, nurseries or children’s homes of a social nature (MECS) , educational assistance services in an open environment (AEMO) and home interventions (TISF) and specialized prevention services;

Youth legal protection staff;

Teachers and professionals from schools, professionals from childcare establishments, childminders or home childcare professionals, local government officials, working to ensure the minimum reception service, staff CROUS assigned to catering;

Internal security forces (national police, gendarmerie, professional firefighters), municipal police officers, prison supervisors, soldiers engaged in the sentinel operation, customs officers.

Call for volunteer staff

That said, to provide lessons for the children of professionals essential to the management of the health crisis, face-to-face, national education personnel are needed!

Thus, an appeal has been made to their attention. Volunteers are invited to get closer to their constituency.

Many teachers agreed to play the game. They were thanked and congratulated, for their solidarity commitment, by the Rectorate, during the back-to-school conference, which was held this Thursday, at midday, in the presence in particular of the Rector of the Academy, Christine Gangloff-Ziegler.