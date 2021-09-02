China bans certain reality TV shows, wants to ban “vulgar influencers”

Beijing restricts entertainment. China banned some reality TV shows and ordered broadcasters to portray a more masculine image of men on Wednesday (September 1).

The authorities are seeking to better control a sector marked, in recent months, by a series of scandals which culminated with the arrest, in August, of the huge star Kris Wu, suspected of rape.

“TV channels and online platforms should no longer broadcast programs that promote idolatry or variety and reality shows”, wrote in a statement the National Administration of Television and Radio.

The regulator also calls for the establishment of beauty criteria “correct” and to banish men “effeminate” and the “vulgar influencers”. We must strengthen and “vigorously promote the excellence of traditional Chinese culture (…) and advanced socialist culture “.





The internet regulator (CAC) also published new rules on Friday imposing better control of celebrity agents and fan clubs in order to prevent practices “chaotic” environment, in particular certain marketing operations. Certain telecrochet programs indeed encourage viewers to buy partner products of the show before being able to vote for their preferred candidate.