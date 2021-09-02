China: Canadian convicted of espionage allegedly photographed military equipment

Less than a month after the conviction for espionage in China of a Canadian, the Chinese newspaper Global Times claims that Michael Spavor provided photographs of military equipment to his compatriot Michael Kovrig. The state newspaper, citing an unidentified source, assures that the photos and images Spavor took of the equipment were “second-rate” state secrets and that he also provided the photos to people in outside of China. According to the newspaper, Spavor was a “key informant” of Kovrig.

The two Canadian nationals were arrested in China in December 2018, days after Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou, the financial director of Chinese tech giant Huawei, who is also the founder’s daughter. China, which rejects the accusation that the two Canadians’ cases are linked to Meng’s, has released few details on the two cases. In Canada, a judge is due to rule on Meng’s extradition to the United States on October 21.

Sentenced to 11 years in prison

Michael Spavor, a businessman living between China and Korea, was tried behind closed doors in March, and sentenced to 11 years in prison on August 11. Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, worked for the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank since 2017. Presented as “a businessman who came to trade” by the Chinese authorities, he was also tried in March, and the court’s verdict has not yet been rendered.



In its article, the Global Times, published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, presents Kovrig as the linchpin of a major spy network. “In Beijing, Shanghai, Jilin and elsewhere, through his associates, Kovrig gathered a large amount of undisclosed information related to China’s national security, on which he wrote analytical reports. The information Kovrig gathered included state secrets and second level intelligence, ”the newspaper wrote.