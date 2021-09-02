Clément was killed in high school / Alex lies to Flore because he thinks of Chloe – Tomorrow belongs to us September 3, 2021 (episode 1006) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1006 broadcast on Friday, September 3, 2021 on TF1. Georges learns that Mona has returned to high school. Alex struggles to resume his love life with Flore. Raphaelle plans to settle in Sète. Clement is dead.



The complete recap of the DNA soap opera from episode 1006 of 03/09/2021 with the spoilers #DemainNousAppartient in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episodes 1006 broadcast on TF1 on Friday September 3, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Tomorrow belongs to us ): the recap of the previous episode Tomorrow belongs to us from 09/02/2021 is online.





Mathilde wants to skip class because she is ashamed of what happened with Clément. Louise thinks that Clément shouldn’t ruin her life. Bart and Louise succeed in convincing Mathilde to return to high school.

Garance tells Victoire what happened with Clément and the slap she gave him in high school. Victoire comforts Garance… but she says that if Clément dies, he will have looked for her. She hopes he will have a serious illness.

Flore has a surprise for Alex, she suggests that he go to a castle relay on weekends in the Lubéron. Alex says it’s a great idea but he’s overwhelmed with work. He tells her that in 3 weeks the schedule will be cooler.

Judith overheard the conversation, she tells Alex that he lied to Flore. He recognizes it but he just says it’s because he doesn’t have the mind to move.

Victoire and Georges realize that Mona has changed her look… she says that has made her younger. She asks Georges to repair his computer. Georges thinks Mona a guy.

Xavier accompanies Raphaëlle to the station for her trial in Paris. She realized that she no longer wanted to live away from girls. Raphaëlle intends to settle in Sète and open her practice… but she thinks that this idea will not please Chloe.





Clement accuses Jordan of having stolen the scooter: Lizzie intervenes to separate them.

Nathan thinks we have to petition to throw Mona out… but Dorian and Camille don’t agree. They think Mona has a lot of courage.

Chloé tells Marianne that Raphaëlle is someone with character and who knows how to impose herself. Alex arrives with a gift for Celeste’s birthday, who turns 1.

Alex tells Chloe that he’s not feeling very well since the hostage-taking, he can’t stop thinking about the kiss, both of them. Chloe replies that she does too, but it was a moment of bewilderment.

Mona does the show during Olivier’s math class. The other students laugh. Nathan believes that Mona fayotte, she says to him “you will see you at recess”.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1006 of September 3, 2021: Chloe facing the death of Clément Lefranc







Chloe summoned Clément’s mother: she wants to know from her son why she wants to see her.

Alex tells Flore that they are not going to cancel the weekend: with regard to work, Judith and Noor will help them.

Chloe sees that Bart is waiting near the school: he tells her that he is waiting for Mathilde to give her the keys to the house she has forgotten.

Victoire and Georges go through Mona’s things: they think she is dating a high school student. Mona arrives, she announces to them that she made her first return to high school Agnes Varda. Georges is proud of his mother.

Chloe talks to Clément’s mother about the injuries to his left arm: she thinks he is scarifying himself. The mother is pissed off, she judges that she is an attentive mother.

A teenager screams… Chloe leaves the office and finds Clement on the ground with blood everywhere. Chloe wants to call the fire department… but it’s too late Clément is dead. Clément’s mother arrives in tears in Irene’s arms.

To be continued the summary Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1007 from Monday, September 6, 2021.

Comment the episodes on the forum of Tomorrow belongs to us each day. Know that the spin off of Tomorrow belongs to us Here it all begins is broadcast on TF1 every evening at 6.30 p.m.