Closing up in Europe, Nasdaq record



CLOSE UP IN EUROPE, NASDAQ RECORD

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended higher on Wednesday and on Wall Street, the Nasdaq set a record after an indicator on US employment below expectations, which once again lowers fears of an imminent tightening of prices. monetary policies.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 1.18% (78.51 points) to 6,758.69 points. In London, the FTSE 100 gained 0.42% and in Frankfurt, the Dax gained 0.07%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index ended with an increase of 0.74%, the FTSEurofirst 300 of 0.47% and the Stoxx 600 of 0.48% after having come close to its record of 13 August at the start of the morning.

At the time of the closing in Europe, Wall Street was moving in dispersed order: the Dow Jones lost 0.07% while the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.69%.

The latter set a record thanks to the marked rise of large caps in the high technology sector such as Apple (+ 1.73%) or Alphabet (+ 1.03%), which reached all-time highs.

TODAY’S INDICATORS

European equities were already well oriented before the opening of the American markets, thanks in part to the hopes of new measures to support the economy in China after new signs of slowdown and to the final results of the PMI surveys on the European manufacturing sector, which reflect continued sustained growth.

In the United States, the monthly ADP survey on private sector employment shows that the number of jobs created in August was lower than expected, an argument in favor of the prolonged maintenance of the Federal Reserve’s support measures two days from the publication of the Department of Labor’s monthly report.

The ISM survey on the activity of the manufacturing sector reflects an acceleration in growth in the sector last month but also a contraction in the workforce.





VALUES

In Europe, the sectors most sensitive to the prospects of recovery supported the trend: the Stoxx index of transport and leisure gained 1.83%, as did that of distribution. That of high technologies took 1.42% in the wake of the Nasdaq.

The banking compartment, for its part, gained 0.94% with the rise in yields on government bonds.

In Paris, Pernod Ricard took 3.71% after annual results above expectations while Carrefour yielded 5.49%, penalized by the exit of Bernard Arnault from the capital.

CHANGES

The dollar, stable at the start of the day, trended lower after the publication of the ADP survey, which feeds the questions of traders on the attitude of the Fed in the weeks and months to come.

The index which measures the fluctuations of the greenback against a basket of benchmark currencies fell 0.2%.

The euro, for its part, continues to benefit from the more marked acceleration than anticipated in inflation in the euro zone: it reached, at 1.1856 dollars, its highest level since August 5.

RATE

Eurozone benchmark bond yields ended without much change after hitting their highest level in nearly six weeks in session, amplifying the movement triggered Tuesday by the first estimate of inflation in August and by member statements of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) in favor of a reduction in the institution’s asset purchases.

That of the ten-year German Bund rose to -0.354%, the highest since July 19, and its French equivalent to -0.003%.

Their rise was however slowed down by the decline in US yields after the publication of the ADP survey, with that of ten-year Treasuries once again falling below 1.3%.

OIL

The oil market fell sharply after the announcement by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of an increase in gasoline stocks in the United States and the confirmation by OPEC + of its intention to increase its production by 400,000 barrels per day by month until the end of the year.

Brent drops 1.02% to $ 70.90 a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 1.09% to $ 67.75.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)