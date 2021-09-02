Coaching, Pogba, Koundé… France-Bosnia’s tops and flops

Author of a draw against Bosnia, France was not reassured after its missed Euro 2020. Back on what worked or not …

The summer will not have allowed the France team to turn their heads right side up. Two months after the surprise elimination against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of Euro 2020, the Blues did not show a more attractive face against Bosnia. In Strasbourg, Didier Deschamps’ men conceded a draw (1-1) which reassured no one.

The tops:

Paul Pogba: In the French slump that has been going on since June, “La Pioche” is perhaps the most reliable element in the French workforce today. In line with his start to the season with Manchester United, Pogba has established himself as the boss, on and off the pitch. Faced with a low and compact opposing block, the former Juventus Turin tried his luck from afar to force Bosnia out. But, he was quite alone …

The premiere of Tchouaméni: At La Meinau, it was the night of premieres with varying fortunes. When Jordan Veretout did not really score points, the forty-five minutes of the Monegasque midfielder confirmed all the good things said about him for weeks.

Not to miss

Not intimidated by his debut, Tchouaméni played clean, springing into Bosnian feet as he is accustomed to doing with Monaco. Too bad that the exclusion of Koundé somewhat slowed him down in his offensive projection …

Lucas Digne: When the position of right side has been a real question for weeks, that of left side is not. The tank is much larger and even the absence of Lucas Hernandez is not felt. Forced to quickly give up on Euro 2020, Digne has once again shown that he is more than an alternative.

Under pressure with the arrival of the other Hernandez, Theo, the Everton side still did the job offensively, often combining with Benzema and Mbappé. However, without Giroud’s presence, his centers have not often found a taker. Just technically, the former PSG demonstrated against Bosnia that he had also progressed defensively since his arrival in the Premier League.

The flops:

A trio that still can’t do it: Mbappé – Griezmann – Benzema. All of Europe envies them and yet the mayonnaise must have been difficult to take. The relationship between the three attackers was practically zero in Strasbourg despite some flashes of genius. But with the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season and two of the best strikers in La Liga in recent years, we are bound to expect more. It is up to Deschamps to find the solution.





Deschamps coaching: The coach, it is inevitably question after this draw against Bosnia (1-1). Already singled out after his groping at the Euro, Deschamps had bet on a 4-3-3 on Wednesday night. A system that forces Griezmann to move to the right and play against nature.

Even if he thinks above all collective, the new striker of Atlético Madrid is naturally attracted by the axis where Benzema and Mbappé are already. The three almost march on each other when the right side of the French attack is abandoned.

Against Bosnia, the game leaned to the left with a stirring Digne and much higher than Koundé. Already far from being in his favorite position, the Sevillian is often left to himself, even if that does not excuse his red card before the hour of play.

4 – France conceded the opener in 4 consecutive matches, a first under the Didier Deschamps era. Fault. #FRABOS – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 1, 2021

Defensive feverishness: What was for years a well-defined French force has become one of the question marks of recent months. Against Bosnia, the Blues again conceded the opener, for the fourth time in a row.

The article continues below

By betting on an offensive projection because of the return of Benzema, Deschamps knows that he has undermined his general balance which had allowed him to win the 2018 World Cup.

At that time, Matuidi played the makeshift wingers but provided a defensive link. Against Bosnia, Pogba and Griezmann tried to help Koundé, but too little. The underperformance of the former Bordelais is highlighted but also demonstrates what does not work today in the France team because Varane and Kimpembe, jostled not Dzeko, were not more sovereign.

With repackaged exchanges as lateral, Deschamps tinkers with what he has. But this is unfortunately not a miracle solution and it is an entire team that suffers.