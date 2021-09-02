Colomiers wins in Oyonnax!

Zapping Fifteen World TOP 14: The 2021/2022 calendar of the first 5 days

For the opening of the 2nd day of Pro D2 this Thursday evening, Oyonnax and Colomiers surrendered blow for blow. And it was the Columérins who won with forceps after 80 minutes!

After having dominated the first 30 minutes of the meeting taking advantage of the indiscipline of the Columérins (10 penalty in 40min) and Hugo Djehi, penalized with a yellow card in the 29th minutes, Oyonnax takes the lead 12 to 0. C ‘ was without counting the reaction of visitors. After a great collective movement, the Deysil center scores with all power just before the break (12-7).

After returning from the locker room, Colomiers started again on the same bases as at the end of the first half. Lescure scored the second try of the game at the end of the day. Then begins a scoring duel between Thomas Girard (5/5) and the opener of Oyonnax Le Bourhis. In the 76th minute, Girard did not tremble and allowed his teammates to win thanks to a final penalty.



